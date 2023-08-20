Home
sports

Spain beat England 1-0 to win maiden FIFA Women's World Cup

Captain Olga Carmona scored in the 29th minute, drilling in from the left of the area after England lost possession in midfield
Last Updated 20 August 2023, 12:08 IST



This Spain won the Women's World Cup for the first time after beating England 1-0 in the final on Sunday.

Captain Olga Carmona scored in the 29th minute, drilling in from the left of the area after England lost possession in midfield and Spain countered quickly to take advantage in the clash at Stadium Australia.

Spain were awarded a penalty shortly after the hour mark for a handball by midfielder Keira Walsh. However, goalkeeper Mary Earps saved Jennifer Hermoso's spot kick by diving to her left.

England coach Sarina Wiegman made a number of changes, including bringing on forward Lauren James, but they could not find an equaliser as Spain clung on to win their first major title. is a developing story.

(Published 20 August 2023, 12:08 IST)
Football

