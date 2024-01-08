Ten Hag says players must have faith in their capabilities to play at Manchester United

When asked whether Van de Beek's struggles would put off players, Ten Hag told reporters: "That is always on those players and how much confidence you have in your capabilities.

"But I can tell you one thing — the Premier League is tough, Manchester United, that is tough to play there because it is more easy to play in almost any other team than Manchester United because the pressure is that high always.

"You have to deal with that. But if you have confidence in yourself, this is the best challenge and this is definitely the best club you want to be at as a player.

"It depends on player to player, and it depends especially on the character of the player, their personality."

United, eighth in the league, face League One club Wigan Athletic in the third round of the FA Cup later on Monday.