UEFA increases solidarity fund, caps amount going to top five federations

Paris: European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Tuesday it would increase the funds allocated to clubs not taking part in men's continental competitions, also capping the amount going to the top five federations.

"Last year, the UEFA Executive Committee approved a significant increase in the distribution of solidarity for clubs not participating in UEFA’s men’s club competitions for the 2024-27 cycle, which will see the share allocated to non-participating clubs rise from 4 per cent to 7 per cent of the projected revenue threshold of €4.4bn. This translates to €308mn – an increase of nearly 80 per cent compared to the previous cycle," UEFA said in a statement after its Executive Committee in Prague.

"A cap to the distribution to the top five federations (England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France) has been confirmed, as they will receive €10m each," UEFA added.

"The funds available to the remaining 50 associations will therefore increase from the current €135m to a total of €258m. 70 per cent of these amounts will be distributed based on their position in the UEFA access list, while 30 per cent will be proportional to the amounts received by the top earning club of each association, an innovative concept expressly targeting competitive balance in domestic leagues."