Ukraine raise country's spirits with Euro 2024 qualification

Russia's war with Ukraine has now entered a third year and, despite heavy casualties on both sides, it shows no sign of coming to an end following Russia's invasion of February 2022.

"I am very proud to be a Ukrainian, to be of the same blood as those who are now giving their lives for our freedom," team captain Oleksandr Zinchenko said after Tuesday's victory.

"We need to talk about it, shout about it every day. This is the only way we can win. It was one of our most emotional games.

"It is an amazing feeling. I am very happy because it is another dream come true. A big thank you to our fans, they helped us through these difficult times amazingly."

Coach Serhiy Rebrov said in the build-up to the Iceland match that it was hard for his team to concentrate on football.

"The missiles are flying every day. Our mission is to show that we're all alive and fighting against the Russians and that we need Europe's support," Rebrov said.

He added that his players were "watching the news about the shelling of Odessa and Kyiv (and made) even more angry and eager to show our potential on the football field".

The coach hailed the "character of our players and our nation" to keep going in a qualifying campaign where, as refugees from the war themselves, Ukraine have staged 'home' matches spread across Europe.