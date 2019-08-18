VAR denies Man City

VAR denied Manchester City against Tottenham for the second time in four months as the visitors secured a 2-2 draw at the Etihad on Saturday despite being largely outclassed by the Premier League champions.

Spurs won a thrilling Champions League quarterfinal tie between the sides last season when Raheem Sterling had an injury-time goal ruled out by VAR and City were denied once more when Gabriel Jesus saw a stoppage-time winner disallowed on review for a handball by Aymeric Laporte.

Down 1-2, Spurs equalised when Lucas Moura headed Erik Lamela’s corner past Ederson.

Meanwhile, Liverpool extended their perfect start to the title race as Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino sealed a 2-1 win at Southampton, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fired Arsenal to a 2-1 victory over Burnley. Jurgen Klopp’s side matched a club record of 11 successive Premier League wins to build on last week’s 4-1 thrashing of Norwich in their season opener.

Liverpool took the lead in first-half stoppage-time when Senegal winger Mane, who scored twice against Chelsea in the European Super Cup victory in midweek, returned to haunt his former club with an agile turn and curling strike into the far corner.

Firmino made it two with his 49th league goal for Liverpool, the Brazil forward taking Mane’s pass, dribbling and then firing home in the 71st minute.

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian started despite suffering an ankle injury when a fan slid into him during the celebrations against Chelsea in Istanbul.

But Adrian, deputising for the injured Alisson Becker, was guilty of a mistake in the 83rd minute when he hit a panicked clearance against Danny Ings, the ball bouncing off Southampton’s former Liverpool striker into the empty net.

At the Emirates Stadium, Gabon forward Aubameyang was Arsenal’s match-winner again. Aubameyang had netted the only goal in last weekend’s victory at Newcastle and he emulated that crucial contribution with another decisive strike.

Alexandre Lacazette’s first goal of the season had given Arsenal the lead before Ashley Barnes equalised for Burnley just before half-time. Teemu Pukki hit a hat-trick as Norwich clinched their first win of the season with a 3-1 victory against Newcastle at Carrow Road.

Pukki gave Norwich the lead with a superb volley in the 32nd minute and the Finland striker grabbed his third goal in two games with a clinical finish in the 63rd minute.

In the 75th minute, Pukki became the first Norwich player to score a Premier League treble since Efan Ekoku in 1993.

Jonjo Shelvey’s stoppage-time goal was no consolation for Newcastle, who are pointless after their first two games under new boss Steve Bruce.

Everton boss Marco Silva enjoyed a 1-0 win against his former club Watford at Goodison Park, the decisive goal coming when Bernard smashed home in the 10th minute. Bournemouth condemned Aston Villa to a second consecutive defeat with a 2-1 victory at Villa Park.

Brighton drew 1-1 with West Ham with Javier Hernandez’s 61st minute opener for the visitors cancelled out by Belgian winger Leandro Trossard.