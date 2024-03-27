We can progress to third round of World Cup Qualifiers: Igor Stimac after loss to Afghanistan

However, the Afghans hit back in the second half with goals from Rahmat Akbari (71') and Sharif Mukhammad (88'), leaving the packed house at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium heartbroken after yet another failure.

Stimac apologised for the defeat following a below-par performance from his wards.

When asked if he would resign, he said that he is here to 'fulfil a mission' and he would be in charge of the team till June.

Stimac, who has been at the helm since 2019, last year received a contract extension that is supposed to keep him in charge until June 2026.

He said that this is the same Indian team that was consistently winning last year. "The difference is only in the intensity," he said.

He said had he got a longer time to prepare, the results would have been different.

Stimac did not agree with the suggestion that his team was tactically outplayed on Tuesday but said that India should not have conceded the penalty through a silly mistake.

He said that the Afghan attack was one-dimensional, playing long ball into the penalty area and the Indian defence was 'ineffective in checking this predictable approach.'

"We did many things correct today but something that was very poor was that after being in control for most of the game, there were some points in the game when we give something away. As a team, we are frozen for 5-6 minutes, which is inexplicable," Stimac said.

"It's not only about trying to qualify for the third round, it's also about what we are going to do there, when we get there. We have to do well in June otherwise we will stay where we were in the last eight years, qualifying against Myanmar and Guam."