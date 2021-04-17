West Ham suffer top-four blow in defeat at Newcastle

Newcastle moved nine points clear of third-from-bottom Fulham

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 17 2021, 20:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2021, 20:13 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

West Ham United's top-four hopes were dealt a big blow as Joe Willock's late header earned Newcastle United a 3-2 win in a see-saw clash on Saturday - a result that put the hosts within sight of Premier League safety.

The London club capitulated in the first half with an Issa Diop own goal and a Lukasz Fabianski blunder that allowed Joelinton to give Newcastle a 2-0 lead at the interval, while West Ham also had Craig Dawson sent off.

But the second half saw the London side produce a stunning revival.

Diop scored at the right end to give West Ham hope in the 73rd minute, and Jesse Lingard then converted a penalty to make it 2-2 with little under 10 minutes remaining.

But there was a final cruel twist for the visitors as Newcastle substitute Joe Willock headed home a late winner.

West Ham could not respond again, and they remain in fourth place with 55 points from 32 games, one point above Chelsea who have a game in hand.

Newcastle moved nine points clear of third-from-bottom Fulham.

