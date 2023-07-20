Co-hosts NZ secure stunning upset over Norway in WC

Women's World Cup: Co-hosts New Zealand secure stunning upset over Norway

The win put New Zealand on the right track toward their goal of getting out of the opening stage of the tournament.

Reuters
Reuters, Auckland,
  • Jul 20 2023, 16:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 16:58 ist
New Zealand's Betsy Hassett, Katie Bowen and Ali Riley celebrate after the match. Credit: Reuters Photo

Hannah Wilkinson scored a second-half winner to send underdogs New Zealand to a 1-0 win over Norway at Eden Park on Thursday, kicking off their Women's World Cup campaign at home with an extraordinary upset over the former champions.

The Football Ferns had never won a World Cup match before and Wilkinson's goal from close range early in the second half, off a laser-like cross from Jacqui Hand, sent the home fans into roars of delight.

The win put New Zealand on the right track toward their goal of getting out of the opening stage of the tournament, as they face debutants the Philippines on Tuesday in a match that had widely been seen as their best chance of winning in Group A.

Co-hosts Australia were set to open their World Cup campaign later on Thursday in Sydney for the first co-hosted Women's World Cup and the first in the southern hemisphere.

