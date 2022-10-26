Audi to supply engines for Sauber in Formula One

Audi to supply engines for Sauber in Formula One

Sauber presently race as Alfa Romeo with a Ferrari engine but they are cutting ties with them at the end of 2023

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Oct 26 2022, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2022, 16:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

German manufacturer Audi will supply the engines for Sauber in the Formula One world championship from 2026, they said on Wednesday.

Sauber presently race as Alfa Romeo with a Ferrari engine but they are cutting ties with them at the end of 2023.

"We already know the Sauber Group with its state-of-the-art facility and experienced team from previous collaborations and are convinced that together we will form a strong team," said Oliver Hoffmann, Audi AG board member responsible for the F1 programme.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Formula One
F1
Racing
Sports News
Sauber
Audi

What's Brewing

DH Radio | T20 WC: Favourites, or how far...

DH Radio | T20 WC: Favourites, or how far...

Crackers raise pollution levels in Bengaluru

Crackers raise pollution levels in Bengaluru

Jamkhandi to get India's first flex fuel station

Jamkhandi to get India's first flex fuel station

Animals thought to be 'mute' communicate vocally: Study

Animals thought to be 'mute' communicate vocally: Study

What are dirty bombs & why is Russia talking about it?

What are dirty bombs & why is Russia talking about it?

Dogs honoured at Hindu festival in Nepal

Dogs honoured at Hindu festival in Nepal

 