Audi to supply engines for Sauber in Formula One

German manufacturer Audi will supply the engines for Sauber in the Formula One world championship from 2026, they said on Wednesday.
Sauber presently race as Alfa Romeo with a Ferrari engine but they are cutting ties with them at the end of 2023.
"We already know the Sauber Group with its state-of-the-art facility and experienced team from previous collaborations and are convinced that together we will form a strong team," said Oliver Hoffmann, Audi AG board member responsible for the F1 programme.
