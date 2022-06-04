French Open semis halted as protester ties self to net

French Open semi-final halted as protester ties herself to net

The woman leapt from the Court Philippe Chatrier crowd during the sixth game of the third set

Protestor ties herself to the net during the semi final between Norway's Casper Ruud and Croatia's Marin Cilic as security members arrive. Credit: Reuters Photo

The French Open semi-final between Casper Ruud and Marin Cilic was held up Friday when a protestor ran onto the court and tied herself to the net.

The woman leapt from the Court Philippe Chatrier crowd during the sixth game of the third set.

She wore a shirt which bore the slogan: "We have 1028 days left."

She was eventually removed from the court while the players headed back to the locker room.

The match resumed around 15 minutes later.

