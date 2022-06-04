French Open semi-final halted as protester ties herself to net

The French Open semi-final between Casper Ruud and Marin Cilic was held up Friday when a protestor ran onto the court and tied herself to the net.
The woman leapt from the Court Philippe Chatrier crowd during the sixth game of the third set.
She wore a shirt which bore the slogan: "We have 1028 days left."
She was eventually removed from the court while the players headed back to the locker room.
The match resumed around 15 minutes later.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Whackyverse | Will Jaggesh liven up lives as an MP?
DH Toon | Next dig site: US Embassy
5 fun things you can try during power cuts
Kolkata musician redesigns two age-old instruments
Bengaluru monsoon: Predict floods, but design to drain
Shivamogga grower, Dutchman create palm leather
SRK's look with bandaged face from 'Jawan' goes viral
'The Boys' season 3 review: A bloody escalation