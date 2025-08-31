Golden moment: 50 years of shaping umpires’ futures & fortunes

<p>Bengaluru: March 1974 marked a seminal moment in the history of Karnataka cricket. A year after the State of Mysore was rechristened in 1973, EAS Prasanna-led team not only ended Bombay’s 15-year Ranji Trophy winning run in a semifinal in Bangalore but defeated Rajasthan by 185 runs in the final to win the first of their eight coveted National titles.</p>.<p>While the Karnataka side was garlanded and greeted with celebrations back home, it also gave birth to the Association of Cricket Umpires Karnataka (ACUK), which completed its 50th year last April but due to unavoidable circumstances, couldn’t celebrate their golden jubilee. </p>.<p>On Sunday, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, ACUK will mark the occasion with day-long events, including panel discussions and speeches. </p>.<p>“It all started with the Karnataka team winning the Ranji Trophy for the first time,” A L Narasimhan, a former Indian umpire told DH. </p>.<p>“Many associations celebrated with the team. We thought why not the umpires also do it. However, we didn’t have an association of sorts and suddenly, it occurred to a few individuals, particularly, MV Nagendra, the late SN Hanumatha Rao, BR Keshavmurthy and myself. We immediately approached C Nagaraj, the manager of the team for a small party and he agreed to do it. </p>.<p>“We arranged it at Hotel Kamadhenu on MG Road. When the team landed, we had a small function. It was very well attended. And it was at that time, it hit, why not start an association for umpires and that’s how it all began,” he recalled.</p>.<p>The association’s mission has always been to better the standards of umpiring in Karnataka and prepare the umpires for their future commitments. And the ACUK has been doing so by providing the necessary support through seminars, symposiums and workshops.</p>.Prasad, Vinay join hands to contest KSCA polls.<p>“The basic idea was to start small and grow as time progresses. Lot of people at the time, our seniors and mentors, were always there to guide us. We started getting more members, lot of umpires, and, every month, most of them gather to talk about the latest laws, playing conditions etc. We also have speakers and that is how ACUK has grown,” former International umpire, Shavir Tarapore said.</p>.<p>What started with about 14 members, the ACUK now has over 485 umpires and growing. Importantly, it has managed to give an identity and recognition to its people.</p>.<p>“Once in a month, on the second Wednesday, we meet and talk about the laws of cricket. I started umpiring in 1988 and became a member of the association. This is my 38th year with the ACUK. I was also a former president. It has been fantastic. Because of the ACUK, we have all achieved something in our lives. Without the association, I don’t think we would have been recognised. So I’m very grateful for it,” S Muralidhar, another Karnataka umpire said. </p>.<p><strong>KSCA support</strong></p>.<p>For an association that had no base camp, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) provided a place for meetings, funded seminars, workshops, hosted umpires’ cricket matches as well as arranged dinners for their Annual General Meetings (AGMs). </p>.<p>“There is no doubt about it, though we are two different entities (KSCA & ACUK), without the help of the KSCA, even in the minutest way, ACUK would have not lasted this long.</p>.<p>“We have used their premises for our monthly meetings, they have always promoted and helped ACUK in every way they can, or even more,” remarked Shavir. </p>.<p>Talking about how the association has groomed and helped the 67-year-old, “I can say I have been one of the lucky ones who made it to the top, and being the member of the ACUK, the seniors, mentors helped me a lot, taking part in discussions, so that way, and I think I am lucky to be a part of the ACUK.”</p>.<p>There have been proud voices from the association before, and will be in the future.</p>.<p>Maybe that's how the piece should end too, in the voice of the one among the four who started it. </p>.<p>"With wings of golden hue, you are flying in the sky with blue. With giant strides from silver to gold, your journey is exclusive and bold. March quickly to diamond and platinum, should be your ultimate aim and maxim. Service to the umpiring fraternity, sole criterion to continue till eternity. Your action without fear or favour, brings smiles and joy on the faces full of vigour,” concluded Narasimhan.</p>