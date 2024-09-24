Harika's 20-year journey finally has a golden lining

She maintains the same narrative, even the same tone, when asked if she foresaw India becoming a powerhouse in the sport and why. "Yes, I knew we had it in us to be this good, and I knew we would get here in time," she says. "There was a time when we would not get any recognition. We would win and that was it, it was forgotten, but these days, there is so much love for us. I am glad I am able to see this."