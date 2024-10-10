Over 1000 names to go under the hammer at HIL auction

<p>New Delhi: Over 1000 national and overseas names will go under the hammer when the players' auction for the highly-anticipated <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/hockey">Hockey</a> India League is held here from October 13 to 15.</p>.<p>The league is returning after a seven-year hiatus with an expanded format that includes both men's and, for the first time ever, women's leagues, running concurrently.</p>.<p>The players' auction for eight-team men's competition will be held on October 13 and 14, while the historic women's auction will take place on October 15, Hockey India stated in a press release.</p>.<p>"This auction not only signifies a revival of one of the most exciting hockey competitions in the world but also a major step forward in promoting women's hockey in India," it added.</p>.Major Dhyan Chand Stadium to get facelift as International hockey returns with Germany 'Tests'.<p>Over 1,000 players have registered for the two auctions. For the men's event, over 400 of registered players domestic, while more than 150 are international.</p>.<p>The women's pool comprises 250 domestic and 70 overseas players.</p>.<p>Players are divided into three base price categories -- Rs 2,00,000, Rs 5,00,000, and Rs 10,00,000, based on the value they selected for themselves.</p>.<p>The men's auction will kick off with India's bronze medal-winning team from the Paris Olympics, featuring top stars like captain Harmanpreet Singh, vice captain Hardik Singh, seasoned players like Manpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh, among others.</p>.<p>Former legends such as Rupinder Pal Singh, Birendra Lakra, and Dharamvir Singh have also registered, setting the stage for a highly-anticipated event.</p>.<p>International hockey icons in fray include Arthur van Doren, Alexander Hendrickx, Gonzalo Peillat, Jip Janssen, Thierry Brinkman, and Dayaan Cassiem will add global talent and flair to the men's league.</p>.<p>The women's auction will kick off with top players from the Indian women's hockey Team, including seasoned goalkeeper Savita, captain Salima Tete, rising star and drag-flicker Deepika, the most-capped Vandana Katariya, and Lalremsiami, among others.</p>.<p>Former Indian players like Yogita Bali, Lilima Minz, and Namita Toppo have also registered for the auction.</p>.<p>International women's players including Delfina Merino, Charlotte Stapenhorst, Maria Granatto, Rachael Lynch, and Nike Lorenz are also set to be part of the bidding war.</p>.<p>Each team will consist of 24 players, including 16 Indian players (with a mandatory inclusion of four junior players) and eight overseas players.</p>.<p>The HIL 2024-25 will commence on December 28 in Rourkela, Odisha. Matches will be held across two venues -- Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi and Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.</p>.<p>The women’s league final will be held on January 26 in Ranchi, and the men's final is scheduled for February 1 in Rourkela. </p>