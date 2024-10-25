I will never forget this day, gushes Washington

<p>Pune: The last time Washington Sundar took a wicket in Test cricket was on March 4, 2021. It was the big one of Ben Stokes in the fourth Test against England in Ahmedabad, but that’s all his contribution would be in that Test. </p>.<p>Since then, it would seem he fell out of favour with the management, but the truth is Washington was far too injury-prone to persist with despite liking what he brought to the table. </p>.<p>On Thursday, however, on the occasion of the second Test between India and New Zealand, the management decided to go back to the Tamil Nadu player. Their logic was that he could take the ball away from the five left-handers in the New Zealand side. And three of Washington’s scalps happened to be left-handers.</p>.<p>On a pitch which offered plenty to those disciplined, Washington bagged career-best figures of seven for 59 from 23.1 cold-first-hot-later overs. </p>.<p>“It’s all God’s plan, I am really grateful to God for me to be able to experience this kind of situation,” he said, eyes naturally gravitating towards the ceiling of the press conference hall at the MCA stadium. </p>.<p>“Everything that happened today was pleasing. Right from the start, getting to play this game, getting to make a comeback to the Test squad, getting to play in the XI. There are a lot of things that I can say which mean a lot to me and which are very special. I’m grateful for the day. I will never forget this day.”</p>.<p>Fair enough, very few spinners in the history of Indian cricket have been roped in midway through a home Test series. Washington, only six days ago, was plying his wares for Tamil Nadu against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy. </p>