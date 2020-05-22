ICC recommends appointing CMOs, isolation training camp

ICC recommends 14-day isolation training camps, appointment of CMOs in guidelines

The ICC on Friday recommended appointing Chief Medical Officers and 14-day pre-match isolation training camps in its radical guidelines for resumption of international cricket after the novel coronavirus hiatus.

The International Cricket Council issued comprehensive guidelines aimed at resumption of cricket around the world while at the same time maintaining the highest safety protocols.

"Consider appointing a Chief Medical Officer and/or Biosafety Official who will be responsible for implementing government regulations and the biosafety plan to resume training and competition," the ICC said in one of the pointers.

Another point was, "Consider the need for a pre-match isolation training camp with health, temperature checks and CV-19 testing - e.g. at least 14 days prior to travel to ensure the team is CV-19 free."

The sport's governing body also recommended developing an appropriate testing plan during training and competition.

All cricket activities are shut since the pandemic struck the world. Even the upcoming T20 World Cup is under threat due to the deadly disease.

