India beating Australia in last two Test tours Down Under has made rivalry more intense: Khawaja

New Delhi: India beating Australia in the last two Test series in the latter's backyard has made the rivalry between the two teams more intense, feels senior batter Usman Khawaja ahead of the five-match battle beginning November 22.

India had beaten Australia on their last two tours of Australia (2018-19 and 2020-21) with an identical 2-1 margin.

In fact, India have won all the last four series of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, taking into account their home wins in 2016-17 and 2022-23 -- both also 2-1 results in a four-match contest.