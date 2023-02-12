India lose to Pakistan in Asian Junior squash team championship men's final

The Indian team went down 0-2 to Pakistan in the men's final of the HCL 21st Asian Junior Team Squash Championship 2023 here on Sunday.
In the clash between top-seeded Pakistan and the second-seeded home team, the former came out on top with Noor Zaman and Muhammad Hamza Khan securing the wins.
While Zaman had to work hard to beat Krishna Mishra in four games, Khan overpowered Paarth Ambani in straight games.
Zaman was extended by Mishra in the first game before he won it 12-10. He lost the second 9-11 before taking the next two 13-11, 11-9 to secure a 1-0 lead for Pakistan.
In the second tie, Khan had no trouble beating Ambani 11-7, 11-5, 11-4.
In the women's final, Malaysia beat Hong Kong China 2-0 to claim the title.
India finished with bronze in the women's section along with Japan.
Results:
Men (Final) Pakistan beat India 2-0 (Noor Zaman beat Krishna Mishra 12-10, 9-11, 13-11, 11-9; Muhammad Hamza Khan beat Paarth Ambani 11-7, 11-5, 11-4).
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
World Radio Day: Radio’s charm persists on simplicity
In pics: PM inaugurates part of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
'YRF's legacy a good lens to tell Hindi cinema's story'
Can clouds of Moon dust combat climate change?
Harry Styles sweeps board at Brit Awards
Udupi now home to Transgender-run canteen
Paper from banana stem? BHU scientist demonstrates how