Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

India vs South Africa: Tradition takes a beating as BCCI flips menu for Guwahati Test

Tradition will take a beating in Guwahati where the India and South Africa players will take tea before lunch in the second Test due to the region's early sunrise and sunset.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 07:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2025, 07:09 IST
India NewsCricketGuwahatiBCCIIndia vs South Africa

Follow us on :

Follow Us