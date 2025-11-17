<p>Traditional cricketing norms are being flipped in the second<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=india%20vs%20south%20africa"> Test</a> between India and South Africa in<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=guwahati"> Guwahati</a> due to early sunrise and sunset in the eastern part of the country. </p><p>The second Test that will begin on November 22 will see a scheduled start at 9.00 am and the toss will be held at 8.30 am, half an hour before the conventional start of a Test match in India. </p><p>Further, the tea break will be taken first at 11.00 am. The second session will be played from 11.20 am to 1.20 pm, following which a 40-minute lunch break will be taken. The final session of play will be scheduled from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bcci">Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)</a> has taken the rare measure of reversing the normal refreshment order as Guwahati prepares to host its first-ever Test match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.</p><p>"It is a practical decision," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, who himself is from Guwahati, was quoted as saying in <a href="https://www.espncricinfo.com/story/india-sa-guwahati-test-to-have-tea-break-before-lunch-1510705">ESPNCricinfo</a>. </p><p>"In winters, sunrise and sunset are very early here in north-east India. By 4 pm the (day) light recedes and you can't play much after. Because of that we have decided to start early, so play will start at 9 am."</p><p><strong>South Africa fire first salvo</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, in the first Test played in Kolkata, South Africa beat India by 30 runs to register their first Test match win on Indian soil in 15 years. </p><p>Chasing 124 runs to win, India were bundled out for 93 as Simon Harmer picked up four wickets as none of the Indian batters could tackle the the spin. The off-spinner's effort, which was followed by four wickets in the first innings, earned him the Player of the Match award. </p>.Deconstructing Kolkata Test defeat: Introspection time for Team India .<p>For India, Washington Sundar made 31 runs, while Axar Patel got 26. Earlier, Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma hit the only half-century of the match, remaining unbeaten on 55. </p><p>In the first Innings, pacer Jasprit Bumrah had taken five wickets to restrict South Africa to 159, before Harmer's brilliance meant India took a slender first innings lead of 30 runs. </p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>