IPL 2022 | Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Highlights: Liam Livingstone blasts Punjab Kings to win over Titans

A proper blockbuster of a match tonight between these two sides. Kagiso Rabada derailed the Gujarat Titans in their batting with some tight lines and lengths. In their batting, they crossed the total with splendid innings from Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Liam Livingstone finished it off with 30 runs off 10 balls.
PBKS 141/2 after 16 overs
Shami to bowl, Livingstone is on strike
15.1 Shami to Livingston,SIX!! 117 meters He murdered this one! Length ball on the stumps, picks it up and hits the roof of the stadium.
15.2Shami to Livingstone,SIX!! Full toss this time on his legs stumps, flicked it over deep mid wicket
15 runs required from 28 balls
15.3Shami to Livingstone,SIX!! three in three!! around the wicket, Short outside off, angling away, goes for a hook top edge flies over keeper.
9 runs required from 27 balls.
15.4Shami toLivingstone, FOUR!! Slow, back of length, swing it hard and over short fine leg
5 runs needed from 26 balls
15.5Shami toLivingstone, 2 runs, yorker on leg stump, jammed wide of long on
3 required now
15.6Shami toLivingstone,FOUR!! Full and wide, swings hard and top edge flies over third man boundary. They've done it.
PBKS 117/2 after 15 overs
Rashid to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
14.1 Rashid to Dhawan, no run, length ball on the stump pushed back
14.2Rashid to Dhawan, 1 run, fuller on the stumps, pushed to long off
14.3Rashid to Livingstone, 1 run,fuller on middle and off, pushed to long off
14.4Rashid to Dhawan, 1 run, full comes down the track and punched down the ground
14.5Rashid toLivingstone, no run
14.6Rashid toLivingstone, , length ball on the stumps, wrong'un, and goes past the gap and hits the pad. GT review! Umpire gave it not out. Missing the stumps
PBKS 113/2 after 14 overs
Ferguson to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
13.1 Ferguson to Dhawan, no run, around the wicket, length ball outside off, pushed to point
13.2Ferguson to Dhawan, 2 runs, length ball wide outside off, slashed wide of deep cover.
13.3Ferguson to Dhawan, no run, wide
13.3Ferguson to Dhawan, 4 + wide
13.3Ferguson to Dhawan, no run, length ball, slower one, around off, defended.
13.4Ferguson toDhawan, no run, length ball outside off, driven on the up, falls short of mid off
13.5Ferguson to Dhawan, no run, yorker on the off, jammed to cover
13.6Ferguson to Dhawan, 1 run
PBKS 104/2 after 13 overs
Rashid to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
Livingstone is the new batter.
12.1 Rashid toDhawan,FOUR!! Tossed up, wrongun, full outside off, thick edge goes past short third
12.2Rashid to Dhawan, no run, Full around off pushed back
12.3Rashid to Dhawan,no run, flat, quick and on off,tapped on the pitch
12.4Rashid to Dhawan, 1 run, tossed up outside off, inside edge to square leg
12.5Rashid toLivingstone, 1 run, length ball, googly, cut to cover
12.6Rashid to Dhawan, 1 run
PBKS 97/2 after 12 overs
Ferguson to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
11.1Ferguson to Dhawan, 1 run, Full outside off, driven to deep cover
11.2Ferguson to Rajapaksa, 1 run, length ball on his body, nudged to fne leg
11.3Ferguson to Dhawan,FOUR! Fuller around off, punched wide of mid off
50 for Shikhar Dhawan.
11.4Ferguson to Dhawan, 1 leg bye, length ball on his pads, hit the pad
11.5Ferguson to Rajapaksa,SIX!! Short in the body, angling in, helped it over fine leg
11.6Ferguson to Rajapaksa,OUT! LBW! Full and straight, goes for a heave across the line, balls hits him infront
PBKS 84/1 after 11 overs
Joseph to bowl,.Dhawan is on strike.
10.1 Joseph to Dhawan, no run, length ball around off stump, pushed back to bowler.
10.2Joseph to Dhawan, 1 run, fuller length, punched to deep point
10.3Joseph to Rajapaksa, 2 runs, full on leg stump, launched into the night sky, falls in no man's land at cow corner
10.4Joseph toRajapaksa, 1 run, full on the stumps, jammed to deep cover,no ball.
10.4 Joseph to Dhawan, FREE HIT - 1 run, low full toss on off stump, nudged to the on side
10.5Joseph toRajapaksa, 1 bye
10.6Joseph to Dhawan, 1 run
PBKS 76/1 after 10 overs
Rashid to bowl, Dhawan is on strike
9.1Rashid to Dhawan, 1 run, length ball around off, punched to long off
9.2Rashid to Rajapaksa,no run, length ball googly, outside off, pushed to point
9.3Rashid toRajapaksa, 1 run, short and outside, moves in the line and cut to deep point
9.4Rashid to Dhawan, 1 run, full on leg, clipped to the on side
9.5Rashid to Rajapaksa,FOUR!! Short on the stumps, hit to deep square leg
9.6Rashid toRajapaksa, no run
PBKS 69/1 after 9 overs
Joseph to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
8.1 Joseph to Dhawan, 2 runs, length ball around off under edge beats the keeper
8.2Joseph to Dhawan, 1 run, back of length on leg stump, climbs on him, pushed to on side
8.3Joseph to Rajapaksa, 2 runs, length ball on leg stump, top edge falls wide of fine leg
8.4Joseph toRajapaksa, 1 leg bye
8.5Joseph to Dhawan, 1 run, length ball around off, worked it on the on side
8.6Joseph toRajapaksa, no run
PBKS 62/1 after 8 overs
Rashid to bowl, Rajapaksa is on strike.
7.1Rashid to Rajapaksa, no run, length ball, extra bounce on the stump,pushed to short third
7.2Rashid to Rajapaksa, 1 run, length outside leg, worked to the on side
7.3Rashid to Dhawan, 1 run, googly lands outside off, pushed to point
7.4Rashid toRajapaksa, 1 run, full, flat and quick outside off, swept to on side
7.5Rashid to Dhawan, 1 run, length ball on off stump, flick to mid wicket
7.6Rashid to Rajapaksa, no run
PBKS 58/1 after 7 overs
Sangwan to bowl, Rajapaksa is on strike.
6.1Sangwan to Rajapaksa,FOUR!! Length ball around off stump, hoicked over cow corner
6.2Sangwan toRajapaksa,FOUR!! Fuller this time around off stump, pumped back over the bowler
6.3Sangwan toRajapaksa, 1 run, length ball outside off, slapped to deep cover
6.4Sangwan to Dhawan,FOUR!! Short and just outside off, upper cut wide of third man.
6.5Sangwan to Dhawan, 1 run, full toss around off, pushed to mid on
6.6Sangwan to Rajapaksa, 1 run
PBKS 43/1 after 6 overs
Lockie to bowl, Rajapaksa is on strike.
5.1Lockie to Rajapaksa, wide
5.1Lockie to Rajapaksa, 1 run, length ball around off stump, worked to the on side
5.2Lockie to Dhawan, no run, length ball outside off, play and a miss
5.3Lockie to Dhawan, no run, length ball outside off left alone
5.4Lockie to Dhawan,FOUR!! Full outside off, lofted over cover fielder.
5.5Lockie to Dhawan, no run
5.6Lockie to Dhawan, 2 runs
PBKS 35/1 after 5 overs
Shami to bowl, Rajapaksa is on strike.
4.1 Shami to Rajapaksa, 1 run, length ball around off, thick edge flies to third
4.2Shami to Dhawan, no run, length ball, angling in, slashed and miss
4.3Shami to Dhawan, no run, length ball outside off, left alone
4.4Shami to Dhawan, no run, back of length around fourth stump, beats the outside edge
4.5Shami to Dhawan, no run
4.6Shami to Dhawan,FOUR!! Short and wide, cut away infront of point
PBKS 30/1 after 4 overs
Joseph to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
3.1 Joseph to Dhawan, no run, short and around off stump, looks to upper cut, bounces high
3.2Joseph to Dhawan, no run, short and around off stump, beats the bat
3.3Joseph to Dhawan, 1 run, Short and around off, thick edge flies to third
3.4Joseph to Rajapaksa, 1 run, back of length on middle, pulled to deep backward square leg
3.5Joseph to Dhawan,SIX!! Short ball, on leg stump, moves outside the line and upper cut over keeper and slip fine of third man.
3.6Joseph to Dhawan,FOUR!! length ball outside off, guided fine of fine leg
PBKS 18/1 after 3 overs
Shami to bowl, Bairstow is on strike.
2.1Shami to Bairstow, no run, length ball around off, angling away, looks to drive it and misses
2.2Shami toBairstow,OUT! Caught! Length ball on the off stump, he goes for a short arm pull, top edges it to deep fine leg.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa is the new batter.
2.3Shami to Rajapaksa, no run, fuller outside off, angling away, looks to drive it and misses
2.4Shami toRajapaksa,FOUR!! length ball outside off, flies over the off side fielder, hitfrom the toe end.
2.5Shami toRajapaksa, no run, , short and wide, left
2.6Shami toRajapaksa, FOUR!!
PBKS 10/0 after 2 overs
Sangwan to bowl, Dhawan is on strike.
1.1Sangwan to Dhawan,FOUR!! Short and wide, slashed over backward point
1.2Sangwan to Dhawan,FOUR!! Short and wide, slashed over backward point, repeat of the events.
1.3Sangwan to Dhawan, no run, short and wide again, comes down and misses it.
1.4Sangwan to Dhawan, no run, Fuller around off, pushed to mid off
1.5Sangwan to Dhawan, no run, length ball on off stump, defended on the front foot.
1.6Sangwan to Dhawan, no run
PBKS 2/0 after 1 over
Mohmmad Shami to start for GT, Jonny Bairstow, is on strike.
0.1Shami to Bairstow, no run, length ball angling away, nudge to point
0.2Shami toBairstow, no run, length ball around off stump, nudged to point
0.3Shami toBairstow, no run, length ball, angling away, outside off, swing and a miss
0.4Shami toBairstow, 1 run, length ball on pads, swivelled to long leg
0.5Shami to Dhawan, no run, short and wide cut to point
0.6Shami to Dhawan, 1 run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. GT players are on the field and in a huddle. PBKS openers Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
GT 143/8 after 20 overs
Arshdeep to bowl, Joseph is on strike.
19.1Arshdeep to Joseph, 1 run, yorker on the leg stump, jammed to deep mid wicket
19.2Arshdeep to Sai, 1 run, Yorker outside off, pushed to long off
19.3Arshdeep to Joseph, 1 run, wide outside off, length ball, pushed to cover
19.4Arshdeep to Sai, 2 runs, yorker on leg stump, jammed wide of long on
19.5Arshdeep to Sai,FOUR!! Yorker on the stumps, lapped over keeper, no ball
19.5 Arshdeep to Sai, Free hit, no run, full toss goes for a swing, hits the stumps
19.6Arshdeep to Sai, 1 leg bye
GT 132/8 after 19 overs
Rabada to bowl, Lockie is on strike.
18.1Rabada toLockie,FOUR!! Length ball outside, goes for a pull, top edge over keeper
18.2Rabada toLockie,OUT! Caught! slower length ball on off stump, heaved straight to Liam Livingstone to deep square leg.
Alzarri Joseph is the new batter.
18.3Rabada to Joseph, no run, yorker on the middle stump, defended
18.4Rabada to Joseph, 1 run, Slower length, bouncer, nudged to the on side.
18.5Rabada to Sai, 1 byes, Slower ball outside off, slashes and miss, misfield by keeper
18.6Rabada to Joseph, 1 run
GT 125/7 after 18 overs
Arshdeep to bowl, Sangwan is on strike.
17.1Arshdeep to Sangwan,1 run, length ball outside off, slower one, nudged to third
17.2Arshdeep to Sai,SIX!! Short outside off, pulled over cow corner.
50 for Sai Sudharshan.
17.3Arshdeep to Sai, 1 run, fuller length outside off, driven to long off
17.4Arshdeep to Sangwan,OUT!! Bowled! around the wicket, yorker on middle and off, he had no clue.
Lockie Ferguson is the new batter.
17.5Arshdeep to Lockie, 1 run, yorker on leg stump, jammed to deep square leg
17.6Arshdeep to Sai,2 runs
GT 114/6 after 17 overs
Rabada to bowl, Tewatia is on strike.
16.1 Rabada to Tewatia, wide
16.1 Rabada to Tewatia, wide
16.1Rabada to Tewatia, 2 runs, fuller length ball on off stump, slower one, punched to long on
16.2Rabada to Tewatia,OUT! Caught! Slower outside off, goes for a heave, top edge to third.
Rashid Khan comes in.
16.3Rabada to Khan,OUT!! Caught behind! Good length ball around off stump, nudges it to keeper.
Pradeep Sangwan is the new batter.
16.4Rabada to Sangwan, no run, length ball outside off,defended on the front foot
16.5Rabada to Sangwan, no run, length ball around off stump, pushed to mid on
16.6Rabada to Sangwan, wide
16.6 Rabada to Sangwan, 1 run
GT 108/4 after 16 overs
Arshdeep to bowl, Sai is on strike.
15.1 Arshdeep to Sai, 1 run, slower bouncer outside off, pulled to deep mid wicket
15.2Arshdeep to Tewatia, 1 run, length ball outside off, guided wide of backward point
15.3Arshdeep to Sai,FOUR!! Fuller around off, smashed wide of mid off fielder
15.4Arshdeep to Sai, 1 run, short and wide, pulled to long on.
15.5Arshdeep toTewatia, 1 run, length ball around off stump, nudged to third
15.6Arshdeep to Sai, 2 runs
GT 98/4 after 15 overs
Rishi to bowl, Sai is on strike.
14.1 Rishi to Sai, 1 run, yorker outside off, pushed to cover
14.2Rishi to Tewatia, 1 run, short around off, slapped to deep point
14.3Rishi to Sai, wide
14.3 Rishi to Sai, 1 run, full outside off, driven to long off.
14.4Rishi to Tewatia. no run, slower yorker on off stump, dug out back to bowler
14.5Rishi to Tewatia, 1 run, length ball around off stump, dabbed to short third
14.6Rishi to Sai, 1 run
GT 92/4 after 14 overs
Chahar to bowl, Sai is on strike.
13.1 Chahar to Sai, no run, short and wide, wrong'un, slashed to cover
13.2Chahar to Sai, 1 run, length ball outside off, googly, pushed to cover
13.3Chahar to Tewatia, 1 run, length ball on off stump, pushed to cover
13.4Chahar to Sai,FOUR!! Short on leg stump, pulled to deep square leg
13.5Chahar to Sai, 1 run
13.6Chahar to Tewatia, 2 runs
GT 83/4 after 13 overs
Rishi to bowl, Sai is on strike.
12.1Rishi to Sai, wide
12.1Rishi to Sai, 2 runs, length ball outside off, slashed wide of deep point
12.2Rishi to Sai,FOUR!! Slower ball length around off, short arm jabbed wide of long on
12.3Rishi to Sai, 1 run, length ball around off, chipped to long on
12.4 Rishi to Tewatia, no run, length ball around off, pushed to mid off
12.5Rishi toTewatia, 1 run, slower outside off, slashed to deep cover
12.6Rishi to Sai, 1 run
GT 73/4 after 12 overs
Livingstone to bowl, Sai is on strike.
11.1 Livingstone to Sai, 1 run, length ball on leg, pushed to deep mid wicket
11.2 Livingstone to Miller,OUT! Caught! Tossed up on middle and leg, Miller goes for hit and mistimes it to long off fielder.
Rahul Tewatia comes in next.
11.3 Livingstone to Tewatia, 1 run, tossed up outside leg, dabbed to square leg
11.4 Livingstone to Sai,FOUR!! Short on the stumps, pulled to backward square leg
11.5 Livingstone to Sai, 1 run
11.6 Livingstone toTewatia, no run
GT 66/3 after 11 overs
Sandeep to bowl, Miller is on strike.
10.1Sandeep to Miller, 1 run, length ball outside off, nudged wide of cover
10.2Sandeep to Sai, no run, length ball wide outside off, fails to reach to ti.
10.3Sandeep to Sai, 1 run, length ball outside off, slashed to deep cover
10.4Sandeep to Miller, 1 run, full outside off, driven to long off.
10.5Sandeep to Sai, no run, length around off stump, pushed to point
10.6Sandeep to Sai, 1 run
GT 62/3 after 9 overs
Chahar to bowl, Sai is on strike.
9.1 Chahar to Sai, no run, length ball around off wrong'un, pushed to cover
9.2Chahar toSai, 2 runs, length ball on leg stump, pushed to deep square leg
9.3Chahar toSai, no run, length around off, wrong'un, punched to cover
looks like he has hurt himself and he's off the field. Liam to continue.
9.4LiamtoSai, 2 runs, short ball outside off, slashed wide of deep point
9.5Liam to Sai, 1 run
9.6Liam to Miller, 1 run
GT 56/3 after 9 overs
Rishi to bowl, Miller is on strike.
8.1 Rishi to Miller. 2 runs, fuller on leg stump, flicked wide of deep square leg
8.2Rishi to Miller, 1 run, length ball on leg stump, worked to the on side
8.3Rishi to Sai, no run, fuller length on middle and off, pushed back
8.4Rishi to Sai, no run, length ball around middle and off, tucked to deep square leg
8.5Rishi to Miller, 1 run, full outside off, driven to long off
8.6Rishi to Sai, 1 run
GT 50/3 after 8 overs
Liam to bowl, Sai is on strike.
7.1Liam to Sai, no run, length ball outside off, pushed to point
7.2Liam to Sai,1 run, fuller outside off, driven to long off
7.3Liam to Miller, no run, fuller around off stump, extra bounce and guided to point
7.4Liam to Miller, no run, length ball around off, pushed to cover
7.5Liam to Miller, 2 runs, length ball outside off, driven wide of long off
7.6Liam to Miller, 1 run
GT 46/3 after 7 overs
Rishi to bowll,Sai is on strike.
6.1 Rishi to Sai, wide
6.1Rishi to Sai, 1 run, length ball around off stump, driven wide of mid off
6.2Rishi to Pandya,OUT! Caught behind! touch fuller this time around off stump, Hardik drives tentatively and balls clips the outside edge, goes to keeper.
David Miller is the new batter.
6.3Rishi to Miller, no run, length ball on leg stump, hits the pad.
6.4Rishi to Miller, no run, length ball outside off, driven to mid off
6.5Rishi to Miller, 1 run, back of length on leg stump, tucked to deep square leg
6.6Rishi to Sai, 1 run
GT 42/2 after 6 overs
Arshdeep to bowl, Sai is on strike.
5.1 Arshdeep to Sai, 1 run, back of length around off stump, dabbed wide of point
5.2Arshdeep to Pandya, wide
5.2 Arshdeep to Pandya, no run, length ball around off and middle, punched to cover
5.3Arshdeep to Pandya, no run, length ball angling away from off stump, punched to cover
5.4Arshdeep to Pandya, no run, fuller length this time, angling away, driven to cover
5.5Arshdeep to Pandya, 1 run, length ball around middle and off stump, tapped to point
5.6Arshdeep to Sai, 1 run
GT 38/2 after 5 overs
Sandeep to bowl, Sai is on strike.
4.1Sandeep to Sai, no run, length ball around off stump, thick edge falls short of slip.
4.2Sandeep to Sai. wide
4.2Sandeep to Sai,no run, length ball around off stump, driven to cover fielder
4.3Sandeep to Sai, no run, length ball outside off, tapped wide of point
4.4Sandeep to Sai,2 runs, length ball cut wide of point
4.5Sandeep to Sai,1 run, length ball tapped to cover
4.6Sandeep to Pandya, no run
GT 34/2 after 4 overs
Rabada to bowl, Saha is on strike.
3.1Rabada to Saha, no run, length ball on middle stump,goes for a pull, hits the thigh pad
3.2Rabada to Saha, Four leg byes, full toss hits his thigh pads, defleted to fine leg
3.3Rabada to Saha, 2 runs, fuller outside off, lofted over backward point fielder
3.4Rabada to Saha,SIX!! Length ball around off stump, lofted on drive over long on
3.5Rabada to Saha,OUT! Fuller length this time around off stump, goes for a lofted drive over mid off, mistimd and taken just outside thirty yard at mid off by Mayank Agarwal.
Hardik Pandya comes in next
3.6Rabada to Pandya, no run
GT 21/1 after 3 overs
Sandeep to bowl. Gill is on strike.
2.1Sandeep to Gill,OUT! Run out! length ball around off, pushed to cover and runs, direct hit at non-striker's end and he's well short of the crease.
Sai Sudarshan is the new batter.
2.2Sandeep to Saha,FOUR!! Fuller this time around off, punched over bowler's head
2.3Sandeep to Saha, no run, length ball outside off, pushed to backward point
2.4Sandeep to Saha, norun., length ball around off stump, pushed to mid off
2.5Sandeep to Saha, no run,length ball on middle and off, pushed to mid wicket
2.6Sandeep to Saha, 1 run
GT17/0 after 2 overs
Rabada to bowl, Gill is on strike.
1.1Rabada to Gill, no run, length ball around off and midd;e stump, tapped to cover
1.2Rabada to Gill.FOUR!! Length ball on stumps, flicked to long leg
1.3Rabada to Gill,FOUR!! Length ball around off stump, under edge runs past wide of short fine leg
1.4Rabada to Gill, no run, fuller this time, around off, charges down, swing and a miss
1.5Rabada to Gill, 1 run, length ball around off, pushed to mid off
1.6Rabada to Saha,FOUR!! Length ball on off stump, punched wide of mid on fielder
GT 4/0 after 1 over
Sandeep Sharma to start for PBKS, Saha is on strike.
0.1Sandeep Sharma to Saha, no run, full outside off, left alone
0.2Sandeep Sharma to Saha,FOUR!! Full length,outside off, driven through cover.
0.3Sandeep Sharma to Saha, no run, length ball around off stump, tapped on the square
0.4Sandeep Sharma to Saha, no run, back of length outside off, punched to cover
0.5Sandeep Sharma to Saha, no run, length ball outside off, dabbed to point
0.6Sandeep Sharma to Saha, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. PPBKSplayers are on the field and in a huddle. GT openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Punjab Kings(Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma
Gujarat Titans(Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami
Toss
GT won the toss and chose to bat first
Punjabwould hope to be on the right side of the result and that the game doesn't go deep. They are in the middle of another inconsistent campaign and with five losses in nine games and are running out of time.
Whether it is Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Rashid Khan or skipper Hardik Pandya -- they all have produced match-winning efforts during the course of the tournament. If one has failed, the other has risen to the occasion.
Gujarat, theIPLdebutants, are clearly the team to beat in the competition having won eight out of nine games. A sixth consecutive win will make them the first side to enter the play-offs.