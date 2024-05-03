IPL 2024: Fan park to come up in Mangaluru on May 4 and 5

Whistles, cheers, face-paintings, crazy stunts - all can be experienced at the IPL fan park. Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their reverse fixture in Bengaluru on May 4. On May 5, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at 3:30 pm, while the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at 7:30 pm. The gates of the IPL fan park will open one hour prior to the matches, Sumith said.

With the craziest of fans expressing their love for their favourite teams, players, and the game of cricket itself, an electrifying atmosphere is expected at the fan parks of IPL 2024. Reaching fans across 50 tier 2 and tier 3 cities, the fan parks are ready to takeover the IPL fever across the country. In Karnataka, fan parks will come up at Mysuru, Belgavi, Hubbali, and Tumakur, apart from Mangaluru.

On May 4 and 5, fan parks will also be set up at Ludhiana, Mathura, Patna and Puducherry.

With every breathtaking moment captured on the giant screens, each venue will broadcast the live action giving a stadium-like feel to the fans. The entry is free and the fun and excitement will be doubled with live music, merchandise, food stalls, beverages and some fun activities organised by IPL's official sponsors.