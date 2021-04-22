Man Utd fans protest against Glazers at training ground

Manchester United fans protest against Glazers at club's training ground

United were among six Premier League clubs who signed up for the new venture before withdrawing on Tuesday amid a storm of protest from fans, players and the British government

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 22 2021, 19:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2021, 19:08 ist
United co-chairman Joel Glazer on Wednesday apologised to supporters, saying the hierarchy failed to show respect to the "deep-rooted traditions" of the English game. Credit: Getty Images

 A small group of Manchester United fans gathered outside the club's training ground on Thursday to protest against the Glazer family's ownership as the backlash continued after their involvement in the breakaway European Super League.

United were among six Premier League clubs who signed up for the new venture before withdrawing on Tuesday amid a storm of protest from fans, players and the British government.

"At approximately 9:00 am this morning a group gained access to the club training ground," United said in a statement. "The manager and others spoke to them. Buildings were secure and the group has now left the site."

United co-chairman Joel Glazer on Wednesday apologised to supporters, saying the hierarchy failed to show respect to the "deep-rooted traditions" of the English game.

The Manchester Evening News reported that the fans blocked both entrances to the club's Carrington training ground before a training session this morning, unfurling banners that read 'We decide when you play' and 'Glazers out'.

United were bought by the American Glazer family for 790 million pounds ($1.10 billion) in 2005. The club has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 2012, but the Glazers retain majority ownership.

Manchester United, who are second in the Premier League, visit Leeds United on Sunday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Manchester United
Premier League

What's Brewing

104-year-old becomes oldest to get vaccinated in Kerala

104-year-old becomes oldest to get vaccinated in Kerala

SRK praises KKR, despite the defeat against CSK

SRK praises KKR, despite the defeat against CSK

Earth Day: Meet Israeli cigarette butt collector

Earth Day: Meet Israeli cigarette butt collector

Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet

Mumbai Police's witty reply to lover wins the internet

How to get optimum protection from your face mask

How to get optimum protection from your face mask

In Pics | Highest spikes in daily Covid cases globally

In Pics | Highest spikes in daily Covid cases globally

Five takeaways from the trailer of Salman's 'Radhe'

Five takeaways from the trailer of Salman's 'Radhe'

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

 