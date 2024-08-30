Home
Manish Narwal settles for silver in air pistol event at Paralympics

PTI
Last Updated : 30 August 2024, 13:27 IST

Chateauroux: Tokyo Games gold medallist shooter Manish Narwal fought hard before settling for silver in the men's 10m air pistol (SH1) event at the Paris Paralympics here on Friday.

The 22-year-old Narwal, who had won gold in 50m pistol event at Tokyo, was leading for quite some time before he slipped because of a series of poor scores to surrender the initiative to veteran South Korean marksman Jo Jeongdu.

Narwal, the elder brother of Indian pistol marksman Shiva Narwal, shot 234.9, while Jeongdu took the gold with a total of 237.4.

Published 30 August 2024, 13:27 IST
