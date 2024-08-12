Olympics 2024 | Bronze-winning US skateboarder says medal wore out in a few days; Paris assures replacement

Apart from the many heartwarming stories of success, spectacular achievements, and unadulterated jubilation, Paris Olympics 2024 also wasn't devoid of controversies. From contention over River Seine's questionable water quality to the gender-row involving Algerian boxer Imane Khelife, the recently concluded sporting spectacle has had its share of controversial talking points.

Adding to that list, a skateboarder from USA named Nyjah Huston - who won the skateboarding bronze medal in Paris on July 29 - raised questions regarding the quality of medals given to the winning athletes.