Olympics 2024: China, citing tainted burgers, cleared swimmers in a new doping dispute

The latest incident is likely to fuel further debate over whether Chinese authorities and their global counterparts are failing to adequately address violations. At the same time, the incident also could lead to calls for flexibility in how the rules are enforced to account for situations in which testing -- ever improving with advancing technology -- is picking up banned substances that are being ingested accidentally. Chinese swimmers competing in Paris have vehemently denied doping, and WADA noted in its statement Tuesday that there had been several cases closed as so-called no-fault violations "with sometimes unusual methods of contamination."