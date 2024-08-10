Olympics 2024 | France crush Poland to win back-to-back golds in volleyball

Paris: France beat the world number one ranked side Poland 3-0 to win the Olympic men's volleyball gold on Saturday, defending their title from the Tokyo Games but this time on home soil inside a rocking South Paris Arena 1.

France are only the third country to win back-to-back golds in men's volleyball after the former Soviet Union and the United States.

The US had beaten world champions Italy in straight sets on Friday to take the bronze medal.

Jean Patry led the way for the hosts with 17 points and Trevor Clevenot had 11 while Antoine Brizard chipped in with crucial blocks at the net as France claimed a 15th gold medal at their home Games with a 25-19 25-20 25-23 victory.