Olympics 2024: How many Gold Medals has India secured so far?

At Tokyo Olympics 2020, Neeraj Chopra scripted history by becoming the second Indian to win an Individual Olympic Gold medal and the first Asian athlete to win an Olympic Gold in men's Javelin throw.
Credit: X/@India_AllSports
Abhinav Bindra created history by becoming the first Indian to win individual Olympic gold medal. He secured the gold in men’s 10m air rifle shooting at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.
Credit: X/@India_AllSports
The Indian hockey team claimed their eighth gold medal at the 1980 Moscow Summer Olympics. In the final, they defeated Spain 4-3 to secure the gold. This victory remains India's most recent Olympic gold in hockey.
Credit: Russian Embassy in India
After missing out in 1960, Team India lived up the expectations and secured gold at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics where they faced rival Pakistan at the finals for the third consecutive time.
Credit: Special Arrangement
In 1956, the Indian hockey team secured its sixth consecutive Olympic gold medal in hockey (the third in a row since Independence). Captained by Balbir Singh, the Indian team clinched victory with a narrow 1-0 win over Pakistan in the final.
Credit: Sports Authority of India
Led by Kunwar Digvijai Singh, the Indian hockey team secured their fifth Gold at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics. Balbir Singh Sr. lived up to the expectations by putting up an amazing performance in the final.
Credit: Sports Authority of India
India won their first Olympic Gold after Independence at the 1948 London Olympics. The hockey team defeated Britain by 4-0. A fourth gold medal in Hockey, the year also saw the emergence of a new star in Balbir Singh Sr.
Under the leadership of Dhyan Chand, India successfully achieved a hat-trick of gold medals at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. The team triumphed over hosts Germany with a decisive 8-1 victory in the final, where Dhyan Chand scored four goals.
Credit: X/@WeAreTeamIndia
The Indian men's Hockey Team set a benchmark 92 years ago as they beat USA 24-1 and won a second-consecutive gold in hockey at the 1932 Los Angeles Olympics.
Credit: X/@WeAreTeamIndia
Indian men's hockey team won its first Olympic gold medal under Jaipal Singh's leadership in 1928 Amsterdam Olympics.
Published 22 July 2024, 08:58 IST