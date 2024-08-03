Olympics 2024 | India's schedule on Day 9

Paris: Following is India's schedule on Day 9 of competitions at the ongoing Paris Olympics here on Sunday.
25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qualification-Stage 1: Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish -- 12.30 pm.
25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qualification-Stage II: Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish -- 4.30 pm.
Women's Skeet Qualification-Day 2: Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan -- 1pm
Men's Individual Strokeplay-Round 4: Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar -- 12.30pm
Men's quarterfinals match between India and Great Britain -- 1:30pm
Women's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1: Parul Chaudhary -- 1:35pm
Men's Long Jump Qualification: Jeswin Aldrin -- 2:30pm
Women's 75kg Quarterfinals: Lovlina Borgohain vs Li Qian of China -- 3:02pm
Men's singles semifinals: Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen (Denmark) -- 3:30pm
Men's Dinghy Race 7 and 8: Vishnu Saravanan -- 3:35pm
Women's Dinghy Race 7 and 8: Nethra Kumanan -- 6:05pm.
Published 03 August 2024, 17:26 IST