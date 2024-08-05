Olympics 2024 Live | India's Lakshya Sen looks forward to bronze playoff against Malaysia

Good morning readers! In an action-packed Sunday for the Indian contingent, badminton ace Lakshya Sen locked horns with the formidable Viktor Axelsen of Denmark for a place in the men's singles final but lost to the Dane after a valiant fight. America's Noah Lyles won the men's Olympic 100 metres gold medal, giving the United States the title for the first time in 20 years. India's Lakshya Sen will be looking forward towards the men's singles for a bronze playoff in badminton, against Malaysia. India's Maheshwari Chauhan will also be looking forward towards her shooting qualification. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates on the 2024 Paris Games.