Olympics 2024 Live | India's Lakshya Sen looks forward to bronze playoff against Malaysia

Good morning readers! In an action-packed Sunday for the Indian contingent, badminton ace Lakshya Sen locked horns with the formidable Viktor Axelsen of Denmark for a place in the men's singles final but lost to the Dane after a valiant fight. America's Noah Lyles won the men's Olympic 100 metres gold medal, giving the United States the title for the first time in 20 years. India's Lakshya Sen will be looking forward towards the men's singles for a bronze playoff in badminton, against Malaysia. India's Maheshwari Chauhan will also be looking forward towards her shooting qualification. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates on the 2024 Paris Games.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 05 August 2024, 03:00 IST

08:1405 Aug 2024

PARIS GAMES | India's schedule on Day 10

Shooting - Skeet Mixed Team (Qualification): Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka -- 12.30 pm

Table tennis - Women's Team (Pre-quarterfinal): India vs Romania -- 1.30 pm

Sailing - Women's Dinghy (Opening series): Race 9 -- 3.45 pm

Women's Dinghy (Opening series): Race 10 -- 4.53 pm

Men's Dinghy (Opening series): Race 9 -- 6.10 pm

Men's Dinghy (Opening series): Race 10 -- 7.15 pm

Athletics - Women's 400m (Round 1): Kiran Pahal (Heat 5) -- 3.57 pm

Men's 3,000m Steeplechase (Round 1): Avinash Sable (Heat 2) -- 10.50 pm

Badminton - Men's Singles (Bronze medal playoff): Lakshya Sen vs Zii Jia Lee (Malaysia) -- 6.00 pm

08:1405 Aug 2024

ATHLETICS | America's Noah Lyles wins men's Olympic 100m gold

NoahLyles of the United States won the men's Olympic 100 metres gold medal on Sunday. Kishane Thompson of Jamaica took the silver and Fred Kerley of the US claimed bronze.

-Reuters

08:1405 Aug 2024

FENCING | Japan wins historic gold in men's foil team event at Paris Games

Japan won gold in the Olympic men's foil team fencing event on Sunday. Italy took silver and France claimed bronze.

Published 05 August 2024, 02:57 IST
