Olympics 2024 | Men's 10km marathon swimming to go ahead as scheduled, water quality compliant, say organisers

The Olympic men's 10km marathon swimming event will go ahead as scheduled on Friday 7:30 am (0530 GMT) in the Seine river as the latest tests had found the water quality to be compliant, Paris Games organisers said.

"Today’s results were considered 'very good' according to the World Aquatics thresholds for E.coli and Enterococci on all four testing points across the marathon swimming course," the Games organisers and swimming governing body World Aquatics said in a statement to Reuters on Thursday.