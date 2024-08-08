Olympics 2024 | Why Kenya stopped running from its doping past

“We say they are ambassadors for our country,” Korir said.

Risking all of that was not an option, Kenyan officials decided. So the Kenyan government bowed to demands (and threats) to invest a vast sum to create a new anti-doping agency capable of tackling a problem that had spread through the entire Kenyan running pyramid.

In 2023, the government committed to spend $5 million annually to rebuild its broken anti-doping program. The total is half the contribution of the British government to its local body and only a third of the United States’ contribution to testing there. But, according to Clothier, the head of track and field’s anti-doping body, the Athletics Integrity Unit, it is an “incredible” sum considering the relative financial might of Kenya.

Testing of track and field athletes in Kenya is now “the best in the world,” Clothier said.

Unlike Russia, whose state-sponsored doping program offered advantages to elite athletes and corrupted dozens of international sporting events before it was revealed, doping in Kenya rises organically from the ground up and is complicated by a mix of economic uncertainty and intense competition.

Nearly all the best runners, Clothier and Kenyan athletics officials said, hail from three counties in the northern valleys, far from the capital Nairobi. In those counties, running is one of the few proven ways to escape grinding poverty.

“It’s like organized crime,” Clothier said of the effort to control and profit from a pool of talented middle- and long-distance runners that is deeper than anywhere else in the world. “Every wannabe criminal sees them as a moneymaking opportunity.”

Those conditions have attracted not just Kenyans but also foreign nationals who seek out talented athletes and offer them the chance to secure riches that can be not only life changing but also community changing.

“Runners are walking around with flashing dollar signs, and there are people telling them, ‘We can make you run faster,’” Clothier said.

The most lucrative and commercial sport is marathon running, and Kenyans happen to be the best in the world at it. Scores of major cities around the world host annual marathons, and each one represents an opportunity for a payday.

Winning a major marathon can be worth $100,000 or more, and even minor ones offer prizes of $5,000 to $10,000 for winning. In Kenya, even those smaller purses can represent the equivalent of a year’s wages. An endorsement contract with a shoe company can bring in yet more income.

That contrast between that money and poverty “creates a huge risk of doping,” Clothier said.

But the same depth of talent among Kenyan runners means the very top ones are always in fear of being knocked off their perch by those just below.

To reduce the risk that elite runners will turn to doping to protect their status, and their incomes, the number of named athletes in Kenya’s drug-testing pool was increased to 300 from 30. The results have been encouraging for the testers: The number of international doping cases — runners caught cheating — involving Kenyans went from just one in 2017 to 38 in 2022.

“On Kenya, the jury’s out,” Clothier, a naturally cautious Australian lawyer, said when asked if that represented the end of Kenya’s doping problem. “We’ve got off to a good start.”

But that early success was why track officials, and their anti-doping surrogates, have worked to persuade the Kenyan government to reaffirm its commitment to overhaul a system that had fallen prey to unchecked corruption.