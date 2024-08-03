Olympics 2024 | Why was Khelif vs Carina boxing bout allowed in Paris amid ongoing dispute between IOC and IBA?

The International Boxing Association (IBA) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have strongly opposed each other's stands on the Algerain boxer Imane Khelif's boxing bout which she won against Italy's Angela Carini at the Paris Games 2024.

Algeria's Khelif won the 66-kg boxing bout after Carini stopped the fight owing to what she described as "she was never hit so hard". After the Italian abandoned the fight, Khelif who failed the gender eligibility tests in IBA World Championship 2023 in Delhi, was declared the winner.

However, Khelif's win yet again sparked the dispute between IOC and IBA on certain aspects including what's the 'testosterone level' for such fighters to be eligible for a sport like boxing, in Olympics.

Being a full physical contact sport, the IBA has certain rules when it comes to who can compete in women's competitions.

The global boxing body was quoted by Indian Express as saying two boxers— Khelif and China's Lin Yu-ting failed to meet the 'eligibility criteria to compete within the female category'. IBA said this in a statement referring to the tests performed on the two boxers by two independent labs at two World Championships i.e., 2023 in Delhi and 2002 in Istanbul. On March 24, 2023, both Khelif and Yu-ting were disqualified.