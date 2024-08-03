Olympics 2024 | Why was Khelif vs Carina boxing bout allowed in Paris amid ongoing dispute between IOC and IBA?

The International Boxing Association (IBA) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have strongly opposed each other's stands on the Algerain boxer Imane Khelif's boxing bout which she won against Italy's Angela Carini at the Paris Games 2024.
Algeria's Khelif won the 66-kg boxing bout after Carini stopped the fight owing to what she described as "she was never hit so hard". After the Italian abandoned the fight, Khelif who failed the gender eligibility tests in IBA World Championship 2023 in Delhi, was declared the winner.
However, Khelif's win yet again sparked the dispute between IOC and IBA on certain aspects including what's the 'testosterone level' for such fighters to be eligible for a sport like boxing, in Olympics.
Being a full physical contact sport, the IBA has certain rules when it comes to who can compete in women's competitions.
The global boxing body was quoted by Indian Express as saying two boxers— Khelif and China's Lin Yu-ting failed to meet the 'eligibility criteria to compete within the female category'. IBA said this in a statement referring to the tests performed on the two boxers by two independent labs at two World Championships i.e., 2023 in Delhi and 2002 in Istanbul. On March 24, 2023, both Khelif and Yu-ting were disqualified.
Lin Yu-ting did not appeal the IBA’s decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), thus rendering the decision legally binding. Khelif initially appealed the decision to CAS but withdrew the appeal during the process, also making the IBA decision legally binding.
Yu-ting and Khelif however qualified for the Paris Games after which IOC spokesperson Mark Adams said, “They are women in their passports and it’s stated that this is the case, that they are female”.
The IOC refused to recongnise the disqualification criteria by IBA in June 2023 following disputed pertaining to management and finances. A IOC-appointed Paris Boxing Unit conducts boxing in Olympics Games which clarified that rules for boxers to qualify in Paris games is not as they were under IBA.
In 2021, the IOC declared that sports federations worldwide were free to develop their own set of rules, keeping in mind key principles of ‘fairness’, ‘inclusion’, ‘non-discrimination’, ‘evidence-based approach’, ‘no presumption of advantage’, and ‘prevention of harm’. Testosterone levels are not a part of IOC's regulations since 2021.
Before 2021, the IOC had specified a testosterone limit of below 10 nanomoles per litre (nmol/L) for women athletes who had transitioned from male to female if they wanted to participate in the female category.
The IBA then said that both Yu-ting and Khelif didn't undergo a ‘testosterone examination’ but were subject to a ‘separate and recognized test’— the details of which it said remain confidential. “While IBA remains committed to ensuring competitive fairness in all of our events, we express concern over the inconsistent application of eligibility criteria by other sporting organizations, including those overseeing the Olympic Games,” the IBA communicated in the statement.
Taking strong objections to the observations by IBA, the IOC said, “These two athletes were the victims of a sudden and arbitrary decision by the IBA. Towards the end of the IBA World Championships in 2023, they were suddenly disqualified without any due process.”
Regulations by other global sports bodies
DSD (Differences in Sex Development) athletes participating in various events under World Athletics (formerly International Amateur Athletic Federation) have to maintain certain testosterone limits. As per World Athletics' 'Eligibility regulations for female classification'— DSD athletes must keep the testosterone level to below 2.5 nmol/L for at least 24 months before they become eligible to participate in any event.
Before 2023, the limit was below 5 nmols/L for participants to be part of events from 400 metres to a mile, while there were no restrictions on other events. Those with XY chromosomes (male) and a blood testosterone level in the male range fall in the DSD category.