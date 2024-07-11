Olympics 2024 | Youth must be served: skaters set to shred Paris parks and streets

New York: Skateboarding will have some of the youngest competitors at the Paris Olympics but it has already taught some of the more established sports a trick or two, earning a permanent place on the programme and giving the Games a much-needed makeover.

Skateboarding - along with surfing, its fellow Olympic newcomer in Tokyo - boosted the Covid-delayed Tokyo Games' viewership as brands scrambled to capture a share of the sport's youthful fan base.

The success of the sport at Tokyo in 2021 prompted the IOC to make skateboarding a "core sport" in the Olympic programme from Los Angeles 2028, with the Paris Games expected to give its popularity a massive boost in the European timezone.