12-year-old Ishaan holds IM Vikramaditya in chess

12-year-old Ishaan holds International Master Vikramaditya in chess

The players called for truce after a marathon 96 moves

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 09 2023, 16:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2023, 18:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a major upset, 12-year-old Ishaan Tendolkar held top-seed and International Master Vikramaditya Kulkarni to a draw in round 3 of the All India FIDE Rating Chess Tournament here on Sunday.

On the top board, Ishan, playing black, opted for the Modern Benoni Defense to the queen pawn opening of Vikramaditya and soon gained equality.

Vikramaditya used all his experience to outwit Ishaan but the youngster was equal to the task. The players called for truce after a marathon 96 moves.

Also Read: In Carlsen's shadow, chess awaits a new world champion

The results on board 2 to 6 were on expected lines as second seeded Saurabh Khherdekar (ELO rating points 2090), third seeded Raghav (2066), fourth seeded Arnav Kherdekar (ELO 1722, sixth seeded Guru Prakash (ELO 1691) and seventh seeded Yohan Boricha (1639) registered wins over their respective opponents.

The lead is now shared by 12 players who are on 3/3. A group of nine players are following the leaders with 2.5/3.

Six more rounds are still be played in the Rs 3.00 lakh prize money tourney, which is being conducted by India Chess School.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Chess
Mumbai
Ishaan Tendolkar
Vikramaditya Kulkarni

Related videos

What's Brewing

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

Bengaluru faces mosquito menace due to climate change

Bengaluru faces mosquito menace due to climate change

Taiwan: Chinese fishing crews navigate troubled waters

Taiwan: Chinese fishing crews navigate troubled waters

 