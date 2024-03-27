Anirban Lahiri eyes one last shot at Olympics

Bengaluru: The month of March is one of the most eagerly awaited for golf enthusiasts in the country, as it plays host to the biggest tournament, the Indian Open - a DP World Tour event (previously called the European Tour).
With the Paris Olympic qualification in the competitors’ mind, the air at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram will have an extra nip of desire to win the top prize. Especially among the Indians.
With only the world’s top-15 guaranteed a direct spot out of the 60 in each of the men’s and women’s categories, the rest of the 45 golfers will consist of up to top two eligible players per country that does not have two or more players among the top-15.
Shubankar Sharma (world ranking 188) and Gaganjeet Bhullar (WR 248) are the top two Indians currently in the reckoning with the cut off date for qualification for men being June 17, 2024.
Behind them is two-time Olympian and one of the most sought after Indian golfers, Anirban Lahiri, who has slipped to 401 since he switched to LIV Golf - the ‘rebel’ tour denied of world ranking points. And so, the next four days will prove to be decisive in the 35-year-old’s quest to book his ticket to Paris.
“Of course, there are limited opportunities for me to accumulate ranking points. I’m aware of that,” said Lahiri to DH.
“I might probably play one more event after this outside of LIV events. It will be difficult for me to find a second. There aren’t many tournaments on the Asian Tour between now and the second week of June. I’m not going to get invites or starts on the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour is out of question.
“Sometimes the pressure is there. But honestly, I don’t think it will be much different playing at the Indian Open this year as compared to the previous ones. To a large extent I can only try my best to make the Olympic qualification,” offered the golfer from Bengaluru who won the event in 2015.
Some of the big names in the sport from Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson to Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith among others who joined LIV are at a similar crossroads of missing the quadrennial bash. A situation, Lahiri felt is a bit unfair.
“There is definitely a stalemate (in the merger of PGA-LIV). There are people working to find solutions and all of that. But as far as the World Ranking goes, everybody knows that they don't truly reflect all the best players in the world because a large portion of the best golfers aren’t getting ranking points.
“The fact of the matter is, you can’t really blame the IGF (International Golf Federation) or the Olympics because the qualification criteria was something that was determined at the inception of golf way back before Rio when LIV did not exist.”
The players mostly unaware of the developments in the PGA-LIV golf saga, can only hope the stakeholders come up with a viable solution soon.
“The same system (ranking) that was accurate and relevant has unfortunately become inaccurate and not relevant. So, what will be interesting to see is if they make changes going into the LA Olympics. If they continue to have the same criteria for the next Olympics, then 100% something needs to be said and done," he said.
Bhullar plays it cool
Known as the fifth Major for the Indian golfers, winning the national open is on top of their wish list. Bhullar, an 11-time champion on the Asian Tour, is no different. Currently in second spot among Indians in the race for Paris, will the extra incentive add more pressure?
"I dont think so, really. But representing the country at the Olympics is one of my childhood dreams. I wouldn't say it is always at the back of my mind but it is an event that I'm definitely looking forward to playing in," said the 35-year-old, who unlike Lahiri isn't pressed for time to earn ranking points.
"My main goal, however, is to win my 12th title. That's where the real focus is at," he added.