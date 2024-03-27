Anirban Lahiri eyes one last shot at Olympics

Shubankar Sharma (world ranking 188) and Gaganjeet Bhullar (WR 248) are the top two Indians currently in the reckoning with the cut off date for qualification for men being June 17, 2024.

Behind them is two-time Olympian and one of the most sought after Indian golfers, Anirban Lahiri, who has slipped to 401 since he switched to LIV Golf - the ‘rebel’ tour denied of world ranking points. And so, the next four days will prove to be decisive in the 35-year-old’s quest to book his ticket to Paris.

“Of course, there are limited opportunities for me to accumulate ranking points. I’m aware of that,” said Lahiri to DH.

“I might probably play one more event after this outside of LIV events. It will be difficult for me to find a second. There aren’t many tournaments on the Asian Tour between now and the second week of June. I’m not going to get invites or starts on the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour is out of question.

“Sometimes the pressure is there. But honestly, I don’t think it will be much different playing at the Indian Open this year as compared to the previous ones. To a large extent I can only try my best to make the Olympic qualification,” offered the golfer from Bengaluru who won the event in 2015.

Some of the big names in the sport from Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson to Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith among others who joined LIV are at a similar crossroads of missing the quadrennial bash. A situation, Lahiri felt is a bit unfair.