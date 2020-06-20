Aussie rules football game postponed after player fails COVID-19 test

Player fails COVID-19 test, Aussie rules game postponed

AP
AP, Melbourne,
  • Jun 20 2020, 13:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2020, 13:46 ist
All players are required to complete a COVID-19 test 24 hours before from each main training session and match. Credit: Pixabay Photo

The Australian Football League has postponed a game between Essendon and Melbourne because a player who recently returned from Ireland has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Australian rules AFL competition was into the second weekend of matches after restarting in the wake of the shutdown for the coronavirus pandemic.

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says Essendon player Conor McKenna tested positive but remained asymptomatic. Other matches will continue in the league.

McLachlan said McKenna was the only positive case after all Essendon's players and staff were tested. He had a negative test earlier in the week before testing positive on Saturday.

The AFL said McKenna returned from Ireland last month and self-isolated for two weeks according to Australia's COVID-19 protocols before returning to full practice.

He was set to to play his first game of 2020 on Sunday. All players are required to complete a COVID-19 test 24 hours before from each main training session and match.

Australia
Coronavirus
COVID-19

