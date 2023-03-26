Badminton duo Satwik-Chirag win Swiss Open title

PTI
PTI, Basel,
  • Mar 26 2023, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2023, 16:11 ist
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (R) and Chirag Chandrashekhar. Credit: AFP File Photo

Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty capped off their impressive campaign with a title win, beating China's Ren Xiang Yu and Tan Qiang in the final of the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament here on Sunday.

The second-seeded Indian pair, the 2022 World Championships bronze medallist, was solid in defence and dished out an attacking game to outwit the world No. 21 pair 21-19, 24-22 in 54 minutes.

It was the first title of the season for India with Satwik and Chirag putting to rest the disappointment of last week's All England Championships where they had exited in the second round.

Overall, it was the fifth career world tour title for the Indian pair, who had claimed the India Open and French Open last year, besides securing the Thailand Open in 2019 and Hyerabad Open in 2018.

Satwik and Chirag had also won the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold.

Sports News
Badminton
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy
Chirag Shetty
Swiss Open

