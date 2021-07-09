Caddying for Anirban was in the plans: Chikka

When this year began after a Covid-ravaged season, S Chikkarangappa was filled with optimism. Although he was ranked 411 in the world, he was locked in an intense battle with five other Indians for a spot at the Tokyo Olympics. He won the Gujarat Open in February and rediscovered the competitive rhythm after spending too much time just practising. His only goal was Japan.

However, like how it turned the lives of millions in the country upside down, the coronavirus put paid to his dreams of competing in the Olympics. The domestic PGTI could only host two more events as the virus caused unmitigated disaster in the second wave across the length and breadth of the country. With many Asian nations also struggling to cope with the virus, even the Asian Tour could host only two events. Chikkarangappa knew he had to kiss his Olympic dreams good bye.

The 27-year-old though was in for a pleasant surprise. Soon after securing his spot for the Tokyo Games out of nowhere, Anirban Lahiri dialled his ‘younger brother' Chikka from the US and asked him if he could caddie for him at the sporting extravaganza. “I was really devastated when I came to know that I won’t be able to represent the country at the Olympics,” Chikkarangappa told DH from Ahmedabad.

“I kept telling Anirban and (Vijay) Divecha sir about how disappointed I was. The biggest takeaways in my amateur career was donning the India colours. So, unable to do that because there were no events was simply frustrating. Guys in the US and Europe were competing every other week. Since I have no card there, I could only sit and rue. That’s when Anirban called me and asked me if I could caddie for him. Obviously I was very excited. I’m not going to be an Olympian at Tokyo but will I be there at the Olympics carrying the bag for my big brother. A part of my dream has come true.”

Chikkarangappa, who is one of Indian golf’s success stories after starting his career as a ball spotter at the Eagleton Golf Resort in the outskirts of the City here before graduating to a caddie and then a pro, said the decision to caddie for Anirban this year was in the talks for a while.

“The Indian tour has come to a standstill and so has the Asian Tour. I heard the Asian Tour may not resume until late this year. So no point just waiting for things to happen. Since Anirban is based in the US, I discussed about caddying for him. That way I can get to see the world’s top players and get priceless on-the-spot education. Rather utilise my time that way than sitting idle here. Also, in between, I’m looking to play the Monday qualifiers in the Korn Ferry Tour event and hope to get a spot in the tournament proper. For this to happen, I had to go to the US. With Anirban based there, this is my best shot.

“So that was my plan for the next few months. Like any golfer, my ultimate goal is also the PGA but I know I’m still far away from that goal. So I want to target some Korn Ferry Tour events through Monday Qualifiers first and the European Tour Q School next year. Then the Korn Ferry Q School. But all that is later. The first goal is carry the bag for Lahiri at the Olympics. Hope the start gets off on the right note.”