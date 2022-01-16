Chirag-Satwik clinch badminton men's doubles title at India Open

India's Satwiksairy Reddy and Chirag Shetty defeated three-time World Champions Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan 21-16, 26-24 in the final to win the men's doubles title at the Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2022, here on Sunday.

It was their second BWF World Tour Super 500 title for the top Indian pair that had won the Thailand Open 2019, beating China's Li junhui and Liu Yuchen in 21-18, 18-21, 21-19.

In the women's Singles final, Thailand's second-seeded Busanan Ongbamrungphan defeated her compatriot Supanida Katethong 22-20, 19-21, 21-13 to clinch the coveted title.

The Rankireddy and Shetty pair seeded second here, took the first game 21-16 attacking the Indonesian pair, seeded one.

In the first game, the Indian pair took an early lead (3-1) before the Indonesians levelled scores at 4-4 and 7-7 as the two pairs went neck-and-neck, the Indians managing to keep a one or two-point advantage. From 13-all, the Indians won five consecutive points to open up an 18-13 lead as they went on to win the first game 21-16.

After losing the first set, the Indonesians made many errors but regrouped and came back strongly as they levelled scores at 20-20. But the Indian pair kept their nerve in the final moment as they bagged the winning point off the net cord to win the match and the title.

