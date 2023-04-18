Ding, Nepo head into business end

The Fide World Chess Championship 2023 is quickly becoming amongst most explosive and entertaining contest in recent times for the chess enthusiasts. Ian Nepomniachtchi and Ding Liren have won hearts with their fighting spirit, logging four decisive games out of six in this 14-game contest being played at Astana, Kazakhstan.

With the score even at 3-3, the race for the title remains wide open. Interestingly the three decisive results were registered by the player wielding white pieces, Ding winning twice while Nepo won a game each with white and black pieces. Another noticeable feature has been the variety of openings employed, keeping the other on their toes in the initial stages. There have been errors and brilliance, especially in the last three games which were all decisive.

The tournament did take off on a bittersweet note, especially since quite a few voices minced no words in questioning the credibility of this event after Magnus Carlsen, the highest-ever rated player decided against defending his title, citing lack of motivation.

Also Read | Nepo steps on the accelerator

Nepo had won the Candidates 2022 to emerge as challenger for Carlsen’s throne but after Carlsen’s refusal, Ding Liren - the runner-up in the Candidates - got an opportunity to fight for the world title.

Magnus, dubbed Mean Machine, has been sorely missed at times. However, Ding and Nepo have been consistent in their efforts, trying to exploit the smallest of advantage on the board. In fact, the contest has become unpredictable and thrilling with both players winning in tandem and no firm favourite arising even at the halfway stage of the event.

Their contrasting styles have also added to the flavour of the clash, Nepo staying true to his aggressive approach and Ding preferring positional play. One of Ding’s problem so far has been an inability to keep pace with the clock while Nepo’s impulsiveness has had him overlooking a few better appearing continuations.

On Tuesday, at the halfway stage of the event, Nepo will wield Whites while Ding with a victory just before the rest day will be psychologically better placed.