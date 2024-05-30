From Classical to freestyle, the many chess variants

Bullet chess is the fastest format of chess. Though not an official format, it is widely used by chess aficionados in online games. The most common time controls in bullet are one minute for the entire game per side (1 min/0 sec) and two minutes per side with an increment of one second per player after each move (2 mins/1 sec). Then there is Armageddon wherein a draw for black pieces is equivalent to a win, while white players have more time on the clock. Another format is Chess960 or freestyle chess. This variant, introduced by Bobby Fischer, is different not just for its time constraints but for the positioning of its pieces as well. Though the pawns are lined up on the second row, the pieces behind are placed randomly. This holds back players from planning their moves in advance to save time. This format has a great potential for growth.