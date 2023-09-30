Home
Homesportsother sports

Handball at Asian Games: Indian women's campaign end with consolation win over Nepal

India's Nidhi Sharma scored maximum 11 goals with an impressive strike rate of 84.61, helping her side to a comfortable victory.
Last Updated 30 September 2023, 10:13 IST

The Indian women's handball team ended its campaign on a positive note after beating lower-ranked Nepal in their last match at the Asian Games here on Saturday.

India finished at the fifth spot.

India dished out a clinical performance to outwit Nepal 44-19 in a Group B match at the Zhejiang Normal University Xiaoshan Gymnasium.

However, India are already out of medal contention after losing their two group stage matches.

However, India are already out of medal contention after losing their two group stage matches.

They had lost to 2018 silver medalist Japan and Jakarta bronze medalist China, while one match ended up in a draw against Hong Kong.

In the last edition, India finished at the ninth spot.

(Published 30 September 2023, 10:13 IST)
