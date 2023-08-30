I have some regrets over missing gold, says Praggnanandhaa

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa on Wednesday expressed regret at missing the gold at the 2023 FIDE World Cup and said his focus will be to win the world title at the next instance.

Praggnanandhaa, who was felicitated by Chief Minister M K Stalin earlier in the day with a reward of Rs 30 lakh and a memento, was responding to a reporter's question on whether he had any regrets over losing the Chess World Cup to Magnus Carlsen of Norway.