In the hot seat

When quizzed on the career opportunities, Sagar offers, “tennis is one of the more lucrative umpiring roles. It is, however, difficult to get into a higher rank and that is how it is structured by ITF. The process to go up the ladder is quite tedious, you start off with small tours and then move on to professional events. Once you are there, your ability to make it count matters most. Is it difficult? Yes. But we (him and Supreeth) are the prime examples. Both of us started from scratch but we are here now.”