India win two gold, one bronze in Asian U-20 Athletics

India win two gold and one bronze in Asian U-20 Athletics Championships

Heena clocked 53.31 seconds -- just a tad below her personal best of 53.22s -- to win the gold

PTI
PTI, Yecheon (Korea),
  • Jun 04 2023, 19:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2023, 19:03 ist
Antima Pal came 3rd in the in 5000m event at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships, Yecheon. Credit: Twitter/@Media_SAI

Fast-rising Rezoana Mallick Heena and Bharatpreet Singh clinched a gold medal each in women's 400m race and men's discus throw respectively to launch India's campaign at the Asian U-20 Athletics Championship on an emphatic note, here on Sunday.

Heena clocked 53.31 seconds -- just a tad below her personal best of 53.22s -- to win the gold.

She had also won a gold in the Asian U-18 Athletics Championships in Tashkent in April.

Bhartpreet picked up the second gold for India with a best throw of 55.66m on the opening day of competitions.

Antima Pal won India's third medal of the day -- a bronze -- in the women's 5,000m race with a time of 17 minutes and 17.11 seconds.

India News
Athletics
South Korea
Discus throw
Sports News

