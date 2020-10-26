India's Leon Mendonca wins chess tournament in Hungary

Indian chess player Leon Mendonca wins tournament in Hungary

The 14-year old Mendonca won six games, drew two and lost one to emerge winner in the 10-player field which included three GMs and was played over the board

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 26 2020, 18:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2020, 18:32 ist
The 14-year old Mendonca won six games, drew two and lost one to emerge winner in the 10-player field which included three GMs and was played over the board. File Photo. Credit: Twitter (@ChessbaseIndia)

Young Indian International Master Leon Luke Mendonca earned his maiden Grandmaster norm after winning the title in Rigochess International Festival tournament in Hungary.

The 14-year old Mendonca won six games, drew two and lost one to emerge winner in the 10-player field which included three GMs and was played over the board. He secured seven points from nine rounds in the tournament.

The Goa-based player (Elo 2499) won his opening round match against fellow IM William Paschall before going down to lower-rated Alex Krstulovic (Elo 2341). He drew his third round match and then won five games on the trot, beating two GMs -- Nguyen Huynh Minh Huy and David Bercez -- on the way.

In the ninth and final round, Mendonca settled for a draw with Hungarian GM Adam Kozak to finish half a point ahead of the field and secure the top prize.

The over-the-board tournament was conducted by adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Mendonca said he was happy to win the tournament and earn a GM norm after a few near misses.

"I am very happy to win the event and also gain my first GM norm after missing out on earlier occasions narrowly," he told PTI.

He rated the performance in the last round match against Kozak, wherein he secured a draw after nearly five and half hours of play, as his best in the tournament. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Chess
Hungary

What's Brewing

From the Newsroom: 'No change in Karnataka leadership'

From the Newsroom: 'No change in Karnataka leadership'

How real are our virtual lives at work and play?

How real are our virtual lives at work and play?

Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up on 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'

Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up on 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'

New spirits rise in old, repurposed churches

New spirits rise in old, repurposed churches

Singaporeans take daycations, jets to beat Covid blues

Singaporeans take daycations, jets to beat Covid blues

The Lead: Understanding the BS-VI standard

The Lead: Understanding the BS-VI standard

 