Indian school for wrestling helps women chase life and glory

Whether or not they become champions, the girls from humble families receive rare lessons in female empowerment during their training at the residential centre Sharma set up in 2009, along with her husband, Sanjay Sihag, a sports teacher.

Sharma, 50, is a serving police officer, and her stark comments indict rural society in a country where poverty, tradition and conservative attitudes hinder women's rights.

In the nearby fields, village women, covered from head to toe, graze cattle. Some of the students could have shared that destiny, but for the chance of a different life that the school has given them.

"When I opened the academy and we started getting medals, it felt nice to know that the same girls who used to graze cows and buffaloes were now being favoured by the men in the family," said Sharma.

Her husband manages day-to-day affairs at the academy which provides a safe space where students, aged between eight and 22, build a strong sense of sisterhood, honing the skills and resilience needed to succeed in wrestling and later life.

State government funding covers training, while parents pay about 9,100 rupees ($109) a month for board and academic tuition, which is provided by a school next-door.

"Hostel is like family. We work, play and also study together," said 16-year-old Swati Berwal, preparing for a training session. "We also fight with each other just like families do, but we get support from each other.”