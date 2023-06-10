Indian women's hockey team to tour Germany, Spain

Indian women's hockey team to tour Germany, Spain in Asian Games build-up

The German tour is set to help the Indian team prepare for the Asian Games

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 10 2023, 11:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2023, 11:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Indian women's hockey team will head to Germany and Spain for training and an invitational tournament next month as part of its preparation for the Asian Games in September-October.

The Indian women will first train in Russelsheim, Frankfurt followed by a series of Test matches against the German and Chinese national teams during their week-long tour from July 12.

Also Read | Chennai fencer Akshita to represent country in World championship, Asian Games

Post this exposure tour in Germany, the team will travel to Terrassa, Spain to play a four-nation tournament against South Africa, England and Spain before heading back to the country.

The German tour is set to help the Indian team prepare for the Asian Games, which is also a qualification event for next year's Paris Olympics.

The Asian Games, which was postponed last year, will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8.

The international exposure tour is funded under the Sports Ministry's assistance to National Sports Federation scheme and will cover the team and the support staff's air travel costs, visa fees, boarding and lodging, food expenses, local transportation, and other costs the team might incur.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Hockey
Hockey India
Sports News
Asian Games
Germany
spain

Related videos

What's Brewing

Road accident death rate drops due to AI cams in Kerala

Road accident death rate drops due to AI cams in Kerala

A Trump-appointed judge gets the documents case

A Trump-appointed judge gets the documents case

Monsoon likely to arrive in Karnataka today

Monsoon likely to arrive in Karnataka today

Inter Milan vs Man City: 3 key battles in CL final

Inter Milan vs Man City: 3 key battles in CL final

'Extreme weather killed 233 in India till Apr this yr'

'Extreme weather killed 233 in India till Apr this yr'

Time to use tech to allow overseas Indians to vote: CEC

Time to use tech to allow overseas Indians to vote: CEC

France hails 'backpack hero' who fought Annecy attacker

France hails 'backpack hero' who fought Annecy attacker

'Double happiness' drive: Big rubber ducks debut in HK

'Double happiness' drive: Big rubber ducks debut in HK

How climate change is fueling wildfires in US, Canada

How climate change is fueling wildfires in US, Canada

 