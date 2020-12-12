Karnataka govt withdraws permission for online betting

The Karnataka Government on Friday withdrew with immediate effect the permission to conduct online betting granted to the Bangalore Turf Club.

The communique addressed to the BTC, signed by K Savithramma, under secretary to the Government, finance department, said: "I am directed to inform you that in-principle approval accorded by Government to conduct online betting vide letter cited under reference is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect."

The development comes a day after the State government put the permission on hold till the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) questioning the approval - filed in November - is disposed off by the high court. The Government's decision is a big blow to racing clubs in Karnataka, who had heaved a sigh of relief when online betting was allowed in July. Before the legalisation, the BTC was hit hard as its summer season was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The BTC had begun online betting operations on November 21. "It was (online betting) picking up. One way to look at it is it will help us rebuild the app and sort out the technical problems till the issue gets a solution," said a representative from the BTC.

It is learnt that the Mysore Race Club Ltd too would only stick to tote betting. A source from the Club said the Government's move is "like a final nail in the coffin". "We had an encouraging start with online betting. Now punters will choose other websites and applications to bet. It has put us back into a depleted situation again," he rued.

The PIL, filed by Bengaluru resident C Gopal, argues about online betting's adverse effects on youngsters and people from rural backgrounds.