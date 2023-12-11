JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsother sports

Maninder shines as Bengal Warriors beat Thalaivas in Pro Kabaddi League

After a few tough moments initially, Maninder pulled off a Super Raid to help Warriors reduce the gap 26-29.
Last Updated 10 December 2023, 19:45 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: Captain Maninder Singh dished out a fluent 16-point effort as Bengal Warriors rallied to beat Tamil Thalaivas in a Pro Kabaddi League match here on Sunday.

The Warriors won 48-38.

After a few tough moments initially, Maninder pulled off a Super Raid to help Warriors reduce the gap 26-29.

Moments later, they inflicted an 'All Out' to take the lead at 31-29 in the 29th minute as Maninder kept on picking up points.

Thereafter, the Bengal side ensured that they stayed in the lead for the rest of the game and eventually wrapped the match with a 10-point victory.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 December 2023, 19:45 IST)
Sports NewsPro Kabaddi League

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT