Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsother sports

Neeraj Chopra parts ways with JSW Sports, launches own athlete management firm

Chopra was associated with JSW Sports since 2016.
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 11:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 January 2026, 11:05 IST
Sports NewsNeeraj Chopra

Follow us on :

Follow Us