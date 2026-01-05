Neeraj Chopra parts ways with JSW Sports, launches own athlete management firm

<p>New Delhi: Two-time Olympic medal-winning javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra has ended his decade long partnership with JSW Sports to launch his own athlete management firm, Vel Sports.</p>.<p>Chopra was associated with JSW Sports since 2016.</p>.<p>"Over the last decade, our journey together has been one of growth, belief, and achievement. JSW Sports has played a defining role in my career, and I'll always remain grateful for their support and vision," the 27-year-old Chopra said in a press release.</p>.<p>"As we conclude this chapter, I carry forward the same values into the next phase of my journey," he added.</p>.<p>The statement said that both parties were parting ways with "deep respect and pride".</p>.PM Modi meets Neeraj Chopra, says had great discussion on sports.<p>"Working with Neeraj has been an incredible experience for all of us at JSW Sports. His success story reflects our shared philosophy of excellence and purpose.</p>.<p>"We're immensely proud of what we’ve achieved together and wish him continued success in all his future pursuits," said Divyanshu Singh, CEO, JSW Sports.</p>.<p>Chopra was the first Indian to win an Olympic Gold in track and field at the Tokyo Games in 2021.</p>.<p>He followed it with a World Championship gold in 2023, and a silver at the Paris Olympics in 2024, along with several podium finishes on the global circuit. </p>